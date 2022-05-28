MADEIRA WILL COORDINATE SCHEDULES WITH TOURIST AGENTS TO RESOLVE CHAOS IN THE MOST VISITED SPOTS

The chaotic traffic in Madeira’s main tourist attractions, which JM reported yesterday in the online edition and in this Saturday’s print edition, only happens because the Region is “overbooked” in tourism”, understands the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

Yesterday, like other days, the cluster of tourists in several crucial and tourist spots on the island generated some chaos wifh transport, even motivating PSP action in several places.

“I think it’s not a difficult problem to solve. It is a matter of coordinating the hours with the tourist agents and tourism will begin to do this. It’s a matter of talking to the agents, so that they don’t all go to the same place at the same time, which happens in some points, like Cabo Girão and some more popular levadas”, said the Chief Executive, quoted by DN-Madeira, on the sidelines of a visit to the ‘Madeira Classic Car Revival’ exhibition.

He added that, in order to solve the problem of overloading the levadas, the Region has planned to reinforce its commitment to the diversification of the offer of pedestrian walks, under the responsibility of the Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Changes climate.

From Jornal Madeira

