ACCIDENT ON RUA 5 DE OUTUBRO CAUSES SERIOUS INJURIES TO ONE PERSON

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) were called to help a person who was allegedly hit by a vehicle. There may be a second person injured, according to JM.

An individual was seriously injured following an alleged hit-and-run on Rua 5 de Outubro, in Funchal. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the Public Security Police are on site. Due to the apparatus, many residents in Bairro os Viveiros and in the immediate vicinity are in the area where the accident occurred.

Just one accident after the other lately, and nothing seems to be done about all the we reckless driving we all see daily.

