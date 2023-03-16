Serious accident with several vehicles on the Via Expresso to Camacha

And another one…..

A few moments ago, there was a serious accident involving several vehicles on the Via Expresso to Camacha.

Not many details are yet known, it is only known that, in the tunnel before the exit to Eiras, there are several means of assistance from Firefighters Sapadores de Santa Cruz, EMIR and PSP, since the first information indicates the existence of several wounded, possibly with serious injuries.

It is also known that due to rescue operations, the expressway in that area had to be closed in both directions.

