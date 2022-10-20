FIREFIGHTERS FROM FUNCHAL CELEBRATE 134 YEARS WITH A PARADE IN THE CITY

CBSF is led by José Minas, commander of the corporation for several years and one of the most experienced operatives of the regional firefighters. It is one of the two fire brigades in the City of Funchal.

The Sapadores do Funchal Fire Company (CBSF) celebrates, this Friday, 134 years of existence. “It is the largest and oldest fire department in the Autonomous Region of Madeira”, emphasizes the Municipality of Funchal. The date will be marked with a ceremony, in Praça do Município at 11:00 am, presided over by the mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado.

Before this ceremony, the Fire Brigade will also mark the anniversary date, with a parade of vehicles through the streets of the city. The sound of sirens will be evident, as it is just a festive moment, warns a communication from the Municipality of Funchal.

