Yellow weather warnings throughout the weekend.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the Madeira archipelago under a yellow warning for rain, wind and maritime precipitation from 7 pm this Thursday until tomorrow morning.

For the North and South Coast of the island of Madeira, the national meteorological service forecasts waves from the west of 4 to 5 meters, until 6 am on Friday, strong wind with gusts of up to 80 km/h, until 3 am tomorrow and sometimes heavy showers, between 6 pm on Saturday and 3 am on Sunday.

The South Coast and Mountains could well have a lot of rain throughout Saturday afternoon till early Sunday morning.

In mountainous regions the wind can reach 100 km/h.

Porto Santo is also under yellow warning due to strong sea waves.

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal, in turn, issued bad weather warnings for the coastline of Madeira until 6 pm tomorrow, warning vessel owners and shipowners to “adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee the safety of the same”.

Like this: Like Loading...