‘Prank’ with road barrier at the origin of traffic jam

The traffic chaos that occurred this morning in the Cruz Vermelha area, which affected the entire Cota 40 and, possibly, the Via Rápida, was caused by a barrier on the road that no one knows who put up.

According to the vice-president of the Funchal City Council responsible for Traffic, Bruno Pereira, “there was a barrier placed at one of the entrances to Cota 40”, believing that “it was some kind of ‘joke'”, he explains.

There was no work by the local authority, the Regional Roads Directorate, or even privately that was affecting traffic – although a large building is being erected right at the ‘mouth’ of the Red Cross tunnel.

“The PSP removed the barrier and traffic began to flow normally”, assured the mayor, who also said: “I am looking forward to having the CCTV system working. Most of these situations will end.”

A ‘joke’ that caused traffic problems throughout the Cota 40 area and adjacent streets.

