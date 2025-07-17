Region Continente Model São Vicente Store opened on the 30th

The new Continente Modelo São Vicente store will be inaugurated on July 30th, at 10:30 am, in a ceremony that will be attended by the president of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, the president of the Municipal Council of São Vicente, José António Garcês, the CEO of MC, Luís Moutinho, and the Director of Operations of Continente Madeira, José Carlos Salvado.

The new store is located on Estrada Dom João V and Estrada 25 de Agosto, S. Vicente, 9240-221 São Vicente.

The Continente Modelo brand has been present in Madeira since 1996, providing more than 1,200 jobs and supporting 35 social institutions on a daily basis.

As the Mayor pointed out in 2024 to the newspaper, in a subject that made headlines in the July 10 edition, around 6 million will be invested in this 17th store in Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

