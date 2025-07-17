CTT guarantees that the refund issue has already been resolved

On the fourth day, CTT guarantees that the computer problem that was preventing the processing of refunds for air travel between Madeira and the mainland or the Azores, since last Monday, has now been resolved, with the service linked to the Social Mobility Subsidy (SSM) having been resumed.

In a note sent to the Diário, the company informs that “the computer failure (outside of CTT) that was preventing the payment of SSM has now been resolved, and the service is now operating normally”.

Until recently, at least the Penteada, Liceu and Avebida Zarco stores maintained the information that the refund service was unavailable.

“CTT regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and reminds that payment of late refunds will be guaranteed”, namely those whose 90-day deadline has expired between Monday and today.

Since at least the beginning of this week, CTT stores have been unable to process Social Mobility Allowance refunds due to IT problems.

As the company’s press office told DIÁRIO, this service was unavailable on Monday due to internal IT problems; since Tuesday, the problem has been due to an anomaly in the connection to the Tax Authority’s platform, a situation that prevented the validation of citizens’ tax numbers, thus making it impossible to process refunds, which is the responsibility of the Government of the Republic and which ‘delegated’ this service to CTT.

Only yesterday, at the end of the third day, did the Regional Government, which has no direct involvement in the process, speak out on the issue, stating that it had already demanded an “urgent resolution” of the situation from Lisbon.

