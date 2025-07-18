Return to normal on the Achadas da Cruz cable car

The Achadas da Cruz cable car has now returned to normal operation.

According to information provided to DIÁRIO by Porto Moniz City Council, the cable car is now operating normally after the maintenance team was on site.

The information provided indicates that all people in the Calhau das Achadas da Cruz area were transported to the upper station next to the road without any setbacks.

A breakdown in the middle of the afternoon this Thursday conditioned the operation of this infrastructure, much sought after by locals and tourists to access the Achadas da Cruz area, a seaside area with no road access.

The cable car will resume normal operation today, operating from 10 am, as usual.

From Diário Notícias

