Bad weather forecast for Saturday leads Porto Santo Line to cancel trips

Porto Santo Line informs that the trips on the 4th (Saturday) are cancelled due to the forecast of bad weather.

In this sense, the scheduled trip between Funchal and Porto Santo, at 8:00 am, and the respective return trip, between Porto Santo and Funchal, at 6:00 pm, are cancelled due to the bad weather conditions forecast for Porto Santo, “which could jeopardise the safety of its Passengers and the ship”.

“Your ticket has been automatically rescheduled for the 05/01/2025 trip (FNC-PXO at 8am and PXO-FNC at 7pm),”

