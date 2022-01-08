I have updated the post with the rules for arriving in Madeira, and it saying that passengers need to have a antigen test within 48 hours of arrival, or a free test at the airport upon arrival.

It will be interesting to know from people arriving if they are being asked for proof of Antigen test, or having to have one at the airport, as I really have not heard of anyone having to do this.

The post has been updated on the link below, with links to the Visit Madeira and UK GOV sites.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2022/01/new-rules-for-arriving-in-madeira.html

