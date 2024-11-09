Albuquerque is “desperate” and “clinging to power”

In reaction to Miguel Albuquerque’s statements, made after the PSD/M political committee meeting, Chega-Madeira stated that it had “no fear of new regional elections”.

In a press release issued by the party, Miguel Castro assures that the party is “ready to face any political situation that may arise” and reiterates that “the current political crisis is not due to the motion of censure presented by Chega, but rather to the lack of transparency of Miguel Albuquerque’s government”.

“We are prepared for any outcome and we reiterate that CHEGA will not shy away from elections or political changes. We trust in the will of the Madeiran population and we are more than ready to lead the political change that Madeira needs”, says Miguel Castro, president of Chega-Madeira.

The regional leader of the party reinforces Miguel Albuquerque’s responsibility for the climate of crisis that “has been growing” in the Region, pointing out that this situation “is the result of the regional executive’s inability to disassociate itself from the dense aura of corruption that surrounds it”.

“We are witnessing a government whose integrity is compromised and where, in addition to the president himself, other important figures, such as four regional secretaries, a former secretary, the party’s general secretary and the former president of IA Saúde, are involved in serious suspicions,” he added.

In the same note, the party expresses its disapproval of the Albuquerque government’s “attempts” to “manipulate public opinion and intimidate the population with threats that it considers absolutely unfounded.”

Miguel Castro even says that “it is outrageous” that “the fear is being spread that, if the Regional Government falls, pensions for the elderly and other essential benefits for the population will not be paid”, adding that “this type of blackmail, with the intention of sowing fear, is an act of desperation and an affront to the dignity of the population.”

In conclusion, Miguel Castro reaffirms that Chega-Madeira remains committed to representing the interests of the Madeiran population in an integral and responsible manner.

“We stand, without reservations, alongside the people of Madeira and against those who, in order to maintain power, do not hesitate to resort to intimidation tactics. With CHEGA-Madeira, the people of Madeira can count on an uncompromising fight against corruption and respect for the common good”, he concludes.

From Jornal Madeira

