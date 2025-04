A Jeep crashed this morning on the expressway, at the exit to Ribeira da Alforra, in Câmara de Lobos, in the direction of Funchal-Ribeira Brava.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the accident occurred around 6 am. A night watchman who was leaving work stopped the vehicle to help the driver, but did not find anyone at the scene.

The Public Security Police took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

