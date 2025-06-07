UK marks start of Atlantic Festival

The company Fully Fused Fireworks, representing the United Kingdom, presents the show ‘The Power of Dreams’ at the ‘kick off’ of the pyrotechnic show of the Festival do Atlântico 2025, which is scheduled for 10:30 pm, in the bay of Funchal.

“The aim of this competition is to win the ‘Atlantic Trophy’, awarded by a jury, as well as the ‘Madeira So Yours Trophy’, chosen by the public. This voting can be done through raffles placed in the Plaza Madeira shopping centre, and at the Tourist Information Office of the Regional Tourism Board, on Avenida Arriaga, and on the night of each show, at Cais do Funchal. The results of the Madeira International Fireworks Competition will be announced on 28 June”, reveals the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture.

In addition to the pyromusical show, which is also part of this event, the ‘Summer Sunset’ market will be held in Praça do Povo. There are 13 ‘little houses’ on site that will be open from Thursday to Sunday, always from 4 pm, closing at midnight (Thursdays and Sundays) or at 1 am (Fridays and Saturdays).

From Diário Notícias

