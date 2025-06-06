The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM (IFCN, IP-RAM) announced this Friday the partial reopening of two hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, after a technical assessment of safety conditions.

According to the IFCN, PR 2 Vereda do Urzal is now passable from Lombo do Urzal to kilometre 6.2. PR 17 Caminho do Pináculo e Folhadal can now be used between Encumeada and Bica da Cana. Despite the partial reopening, the IFCN warns that high-risk areas persist in the sections that are still closed.

The president of the IFCN, Manuel Filipe, therefore reinforces the call for the responsibility of trail users. “Crossing a barrier is not only an act of recklessness: it is an attack on one’s own safety and that of anyone who may come to provide assistance. The prohibited areas are marked based on strict technical criteria. Ignoring the signs may have legal consequences, as current legislation provides that anyone who disregards the restrictions is subject to sanctions”, stated the official.

The official also stresses that any activity in nature involves risks, which is why rules, recommendations and signs must be scrupulously respected. “Safety on our trails depends both on the quality of the infrastructure and on the responsible behavior of those who use them,” he highlighted.

The IFCN also reminds that the monitoring of the trails is carried out continuously and that any changes in safety conditions will be promptly communicated to the public.

For updated information on the status of walking trails in Madeira, interested parties can consult the official IFCN portal, IP-RAM.

From Diário Notícias

