Panicked residents are being evacuated from homes in Fajã da Ovelha

The residents of Fajã da Ovelha are in panic as the flames reach their homes. At this moment, they are being evacuated from their homes, as the fire is not respite and continues to be out of control.

Some of them are watching the fire from afar and refuse to talk about it, saying only that they “pray that the fire doesn’t reach the houses”.

The Fajã da Ovelha school is also being evacuated. Vans, also allocated to the municipality, are being moved to transport students, as illustrated by the images captured in the DIÁRIO report.

All access to the parish is closed.

From Diário Notícias

