Selfie Sunday

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday
Taken today on estrada monumental at the fiat classic car exhibition.
We enjoy your blogs.
We love our time in Madeira.
Regards
Alison and John.
Thanks, didn’t know anything about the exhibition. 🙄
smart
© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: