Team of 10 firefighters has already rescued a German tourist in Fanal

The Mountain Rescue team of the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz successfully completed the rescue operation that was being carried out in Fanal, more specifically in Levada dos Cedros.

According to DIÁRIO, the corporation was notified at 1:50 pm, through Civil Protection, of the fall of a German tourist, around 60 years old. In this sense, 10 operatives were promptly mobilized to the scene, accompanied by an ambulance and a support vehicle.

When they arrived at the area where the victim was, they discovered that, despite being conscious, he had an open fracture in his left arm, which was why he was stabilised and transported to the Porto Moniz Emergency Service for first aid before being forwarded to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital for further medical assistance.

