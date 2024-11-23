Albuquerque warns firefighters: “I will not break the agreement”

Miguel Albuquerque says that the agreement he has made with firefighters for salary increases is made with the Federation and the Association of Municipalities of Madeira, where all staff, regardless of where they perform their duties, are included, and he guaranteed this morning that he will not “break the agreement”.

This was the response given to the fact that volunteer firefighters were unhappy, according to JM, with the new salary appreciation model approved by the Government and the entities that represent the class.

They believe that being on par with firefighters cannot depend on additional training and they are demanding the same basic salary. The federation also shares this objection, with some calling for the emergency service to be halted. The head of the Executive apparently says that he will not engage in threats or blackmail “because the Federation and all firefighters know what was agreed”.

“If you want to play party politics or play at being a firefighter’s party, you are mistaken,” he reaffirmed, maintaining his uncompromising position.

