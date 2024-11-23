Forestry Institute advises against walking this Sunday

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) “advises against any travel or the practice of any activity in forest and natural areas, taking into account the forecasts for tomorrow and whenever a weather alert is in force”, announces a press release issued this evening.

According to the same text, the Forestry Institute “also appeals to the population’s collaboration so that they do not engage in risky behavior and so that they respect the recommendations of the competent authorities”, it concludes.

From Diário Notícias

