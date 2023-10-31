Rocks fall on Jardim do Mar roundabout

A detachment of rocks from the embankment overlooking the new roundabout between Jardim do Mar and Paúl do Mar recently surprised motorists traveling between the two tunnels in the two locations.

The volume of the materials and the extent of the inert materials is not large, however it did not fail to cause astonishment, much more so because Sunday’s accident in Ribeira da Janela was remembered with a rock that ended up catching a motorist and injuring her with gravity.

In this case there is no record of injuries or material damage, but some motorists warn of the need to clean the embankment or at least assess the cliff precisely because it has rained a lot in the last few days causing instability on the cliff.

