Rocks fall on Jardim do Mar roundabout

A detachment of rocks from the embankment overlooking the new roundabout between Jardim do Mar and Paúl do Mar recently surprised motorists traveling between the two tunnels in the two locations.

The volume of the materials and the extent of the inert materials is not large, however it did not fail to cause astonishment, much more so because Sunday’s accident in Ribeira da Janela was remembered with a rock that ended up catching a motorist and injuring her with gravity.

In this case there is no record of injuries or material damage, but some motorists warn of the need to clean the embankment or at least assess the cliff precisely because it has rained a lot in the last few days causing instability on the cliff.

  1. There was yesterday about 100 times more fallen rocks, small to medium size, on the ER223 from Paul do Mar to Fajã da Ovelha. A regular occurence, exacerbated by the recent fires causing lots of ground instability.
    Another thing in Jardim was a massive dirt/rock slide on the cliff overlooking the village, about 100m west of the pictured roundabout.

