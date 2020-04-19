1. Beginning with the letter ‘T’ what record-breaking thing weighed in at 419Kg in Funchal this past week?

PEOPLE

2. Which Madeiran statesman shares his name with a city in New Mexico?

3. Elisa Silva from Ponta do Sol was due to represent Portugal at which event this year?

4. Cristiano Ronaldo played for which Madeiran football team before moving to Sporting Lisbon for £1,500?

HISTORY

5. What is the current name of one of the oldest Funchal hotels which first opened in 1891?

6. In what year did Captains Zarco and Vaz Teixeira discover the Madeiran archipelago?

FOOD & DRINK

7. In which Funchal restaurant can you order a Steinbeck, a Proust or a Freud?

8. Which local beverage was drunk at the toast to the US Declaration of Independence?

9. What is the Portuguese name for the generic alcohol which is the key ingredient of the Madeiran drink Poncha?

10. What is the Portuguese name for the mixing tool used to make Poncha which translates as ‘little cock’?

11. Pastel de nata is a sweet egg tart pastry traditionally dusted with which spice?

PLACES

12. Beginning and ending with the letter ‘T’ what unexpected species is farmed high up in Ribeiro Frio?

13. In Kilometers, how long is the spectacular Praia do Porto Santo?

14. The Ilhas Desertas is home to a rare spider not found anywhere else in the world. Which predator is it named after?

15. What is the name of the highest point of the Madeiran archipelago?

16. To the nearest 100 miles, how many miles of levadas are there on Madeira?