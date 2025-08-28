Pedro Chagas Freitas makes a statement to a boy who witnessed his father beating his mother

Pray this scum get all that’s coming to him.

Below from Jornal Madeira

Domestic violence is increasingly moving beyond the hidden confines of four walls to be debated in the public sphere, and the latest case that shook Madeira is proof of this.

In a post on his Facebook page, against the backdrop of a news story broadcast on a television channel, where one can read in bold letters the distress of a child of just 9 years old faced with his father’s cruelty – “Dad, please don’t hit, stop!” – Pedro Chagas Freitas, one of the Portuguese people’s favorite authors, with over a million books sold, expresses his feelings in the face of such barbarity.

Protect this boy, this family. Give them the chance to live. Give us the chance to believe. Justice exists when justice exists. I know nothing more just than restoring a child’s disillusioned, broken, ruined heart. Stay strong, kid. I don’t know you, and I already adore you.

In addition to Pedro Chagas Freitas, many public figures from various walks of life expressed their outrage at a case that gained national attention. Sofia Ribeiro, Mel Jordão, Bárbara Parada, and Rita Ferro Rodrigues are just some of the famous people who chose not to silence a scourge of our society, expressing their condemnation of the perpetrator and solidarity with the victims.

It should be remembered that the man, a firefighter, who attacked his wife in the early hours of Sunday morning in Machico, will be presented for his first interrogation tomorrow at 2:00 pm.

Like this: Like Loading...