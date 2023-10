The fire in Prazeres, which broke out yesterday afternoon, has yet to be controlled.

According to what was possible to ascertain, there are still around 30 crew at the site, mainly from the Calheta Volunteer Fire Department, but also from the Madeiran Volunteer Fire Department and the regional Civil Protection, assisted by 10 land resources.

The use of air transport early this morning should also happen again.

Thanks to Helen Valgma who sent me these photos yesterday evening from Calheta.

