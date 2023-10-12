Pedro Ramos visits the area consumed by fire in recent days in Calheta

Fires in rural and forestry areas have appeared with great frequency in recent days in the Region. The high temperatures, with thermometers exceeding 30ºC daily, have been an aggravating factor, although the authorities have already suspected arson, and the respective investigations are ongoing.

The wave of fires has mainly devastated the south areas of Madeira, with a greater incidence in the municipalities of Ribeira Brava, Ponta do Sol and Calheta. It is precisely in the latter that the most complicated situations have been experienced.

To take stock of the situation, today, at 9:30 am, the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection visits the place where, in recent days, one of these fires broke out, which rose from the sites of Pinheiro and Florenças, in Arco da Calheta, to to Paul da Serra, in the Pico da Urze area, where it surrounded a hotel that is closed.

Pedro Ramos, accompanied by the president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, will be in the Rabaçal area, to “investigate the burned area” and understand which were “the most affected areas”.

When the visit was scheduled, the fire in Prazeres had not yet broken out, which, last night, forced the evacuation of around 120 guests from the Hotel Jardim Atlântico, in Lombo da Rocha. Tourists had to spend the night at the local Sports Pavilion.

This is an issue that we will continue to monitor throughout this Thursday.

From Diário Notícias

