Orange heat warnings extended until Saturday

The orange warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Atmospheric Sea were extended until 6pm Saturday, when until now they were set until 6pm on Friday.

Warnings are in force for the persistence of very high maximum temperature values ​​for the North and South coasts of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo.

Likewise, the yellow warning was also extended due to high temperatures for the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira, now in force until 6 pm on Saturday.

A change is on the way next week, and temperatures should drop to around 27° on Tuesday when rain is also expected, it’s possible some areas will have rain from Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...