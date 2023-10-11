120 guests evacuated from hotel in Prazeres due to fire

Tourists remain, for now, at the Pavilhão Gimnodesportivo dos Prazeres, as Carlos Teles told DIÁRIO NOTÍCIAS.

The fire that broke out in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, in Prazeres, has already led to the evacuation of guests at the Hotel Jardim Atlântico. The information was confirmed to DIÁRIO by the president of Calheta City Council. Carlos Teles notes that the evacuation of the 120 tourists, who are currently at the Pavilhão Gimnodesportivo dos Prazeres, was a precautionary measure, ensuring that the fire did not reach the Lombo da Rocha hotel.

As for housing, in the meantime, the mayor guarantees that they are all safeguarded.

Fighting the fire, which has an active front, are 15 men supported by six vehicles, from the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, Madeiran Volunteers and Santa Cruz Sapadores corporations, as the commander of the Calheten corporation told DIÁRIO.

“The fire is close to the hotel and some houses and we are currently in the fight”, said Jacinto Serrão.

From Diário Notícias

