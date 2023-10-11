CALHETA: FIRE CONSIDERED EXTINGUISHED

Jacinto Serrão, Commander of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, confirmed moments ago to JM that the fire “is practically extinguished”, with the BVC teams in aftermath operations.

The Regional Civil Protection Service had already revealed that work continued “to surround the fire and extinguish it”, a fact now confirmed by the commander.

Just today, the fire that broke out in the Calheta area, in Caminho do Poço/Pinheiro, last Monday, had to be fought by 35 operatives from the Calheta Volunteer Fire Departments, Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, Santa Cruz Sapadores Firefighters, Firefighters Sapadores do Funchal, the Helitransported Brigade and the Forest Police Corps, supported by aerial means and 10 heavy and light vehicles.

