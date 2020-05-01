-Until further notice the days of the week are now called thisday, thatday, otherday, someday, yesterday, today and nextday!
– Just asked a 6 year old if he understands why there is no school. He said yes because they are out of toilet paper.
– On the bright side, I am no longer calling this shelter-in-place. I am an artist-in-residence.
– After years of wanting to thoroughly clean my house but lacking the time, this week I discovered that wasn’t the reason
– If you thought toilet paper was crazy … just wait until 300 million people all want a haircut appointment.
– Wearing a mask inside your home is now highly recommended. Not so much to prevent COVID-19 but to stop eating.
– If you keep a glass of wine in each hand, you can’t accidentally touch your face.
– This cleaning with alcohol is total garbage! NOTHING gets done after that first bottle.
– Kinda’ starting to understand why pets try to run out of the house when the door opens.
– Do you think it’s bad now? In 20 years our country will be run by people homeschooled by day drinkers….
Adding this again as many of you enjoyed it, the most popular Folklore song ‘Bailinho da Madeira’.