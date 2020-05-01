-Until further notice the days of the week are now called thisday, thatday, otherday, someday, yesterday, today and nextday!

– Just asked a 6 year old if he understands why there is no school. He said yes because they are out of toilet paper.

– On the bright side, I am no longer calling this shelter-in-place. I am an artist-in-residence.

– After years of wanting to thoroughly clean my house but lacking the time, this week I discovered that wasn’t the reason

– If you thought toilet paper was crazy … just wait until 300 million people all want a haircut appointment.

– Wearing a mask inside your home is now highly recommended. Not so much to prevent COVID-19 but to stop eating.

– If you keep a glass of wine in each hand, you can’t accidentally touch your face.

– This cleaning with alcohol is total garbage! NOTHING gets done after that first bottle.

– Kinda’ starting to understand why pets try to run out of the house when the door opens.