Statue of MADRE Virgínia to be unveiled Monday

Next Monday, January 17th, at 12:00, the unveiling ceremony of the Toponymic Plaque and the Statue of Mother Virgínia will take place, in the recently requalified roundabout of Santo António, which will be renamed the Roundabout of Mother Virgínia, in honor of the religious clarissa, born in that parish of Funchal.

The rehabilitation works made it possible to accommodate two lanes on the roundabout, the correction of the sidewalks, the relocation of the bus shelter to a new stop dock created on Avenida da Madalena, the introduction of improved water and sanitation networks, a new public lighting, the reinforcement of the paving of sidewalks and carriageways, as well as the creation and treatment of green spaces and the new vertical and horizontal signage.

For safety reasons, pedestrian access to the interior of the roundabout will not be allowed, and the City Council created a “contemplation” area, by widening the corner of Rua do Campo do Marítimo with the Church Way, which now has of urban furniture suitable for its functionality, namely benches, paper bins and a toponymic plaque.

About Mother Virgínia, born Virgínia da Silva, was a Catholic, nun of the Order of Santa Clara and messenger of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. She was born in Lombo dos Aguiares, on October 24, 1860 and died on January 17, 1929.

The bronze statue, measuring 2.30 m, by the sculptor Maria José Brito, was acquired by Associação Madre Virgínia.

