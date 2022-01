There are 2,006 new cases of Covid-19 in Madeira, so the Region now has a total of 41,851 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With 647 more recovered cases to report, the Region now has 12,266 active cases.

Regarding the isolation of patients, it should be noted that 83 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (79 in Multipurpose Units and 4 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19).

