Video summarizes the passage of Ferraris through Calheta

A video captured this Saturday by DIÁRIO shows how the 20 Ferrari cars were received in Calheta. The delegation from the Ferrari Owners’ Club Portugal is traveling to Madeira on a tour with stops at various points on the island.

Yesterday, after passing through Câmara de Lobos, Estreito, Cabo Girão, Ribeira Brava, Ponta do Sol, Canhas, Paul da Serra, Santa and Ponta do Pargo, the delegation headed to Calheta.

This initiative has generated great curiosity among Madeirans and tourists, who have captured many images of the event.

