The Forestry Police identified this Saturday, April 22, a company that organises mountain bike tours that was cycling, with a group of nine practitioners, accompanied by a guide, on the footpath of Vereda das Funduras.

The activity, not authorized on recommended pedestrian routes, “puts the safety of users at risk”, explains a note sent by the Regional Secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change.

The administrative offense file followed its procedural procedures.

From Diário Notícias

