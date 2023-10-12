APPROACHING FLAMES SCARES RESIDENTS, WHO ASK FOR A “TOUGH HAND” FOR ARSONISTS

Nélia Gama, owner of a bar in the location where the flames raging in the municipality of Calheta are now approaching, revealed to JM that she is very worried about the current scenario in the municipality.

This is because the fire is no longer far from the residence where his grandmother, who is bedridden, lives.

“I know that the firefighters have their hands full and are doing everything they can,” he said.

In this regard, the businesswoman did not fail to criticize the owners who have had land to be cleaned for decades.

“When we ask if they want to sell, because they are close to the houses, they say no, but they also don’t clean them,” he condemned.

When she went to her family member’s house, Nélia Gama claims to have witnessed the fire jumping from one area to another with “incredible speed”.

“People are distressed. I don’t know if a house has ever burned down, but if not, it was by miracle and the work of the firefighters and the people, who are doing as much as possible”, he guarantees, also praising the action of the air force, which has already proven itself there. its importance and effectiveness.

Another resident, Fátima Inácio, owner of a house that is being threatened by the flames, calls for a tough law for arsonists and also for those who do not clean the land.

He says he has asked his neighbors several times to clean up their land and they have done nothing.

He fears having to leave the house that is located almost next door to the health center.

Several fire engines and the Civil Protection helicopter are on the ground.

Pedro Ramos, regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection listens to residents and tries to calm them, saying that all resources are on the ground, but the fear of losing everything is stronger and people cry and use garden hoses to help firefighters .

Like this: Like Loading...