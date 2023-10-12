Lobo Marinho will make extra trips on the 27th and 29th of October

The ship Lobo Marinho will carry out extra trips, between Madeira and Porto Santo, on the 27th and 29th of October. According to Porto Santo Line, this is intended to be an incentive for people to visit and explore the island of Porto Santo.

Here are the times.

27 October 2023

Funchal – Porto Santo: 08:00 (extra) and 19:00

Porto Santo – Funchal: 12:00 pm (extra) and 10:30 pm

29 October 2023

Funchal – Porto Santo: 08:00 and 16:30 (extra)

Porto Santo – Funchal: 1pm (extra) and 8pm

Customers can change tickets, which are exempt from paying the respective fee

