Christmas lights in Calheta

Christmas lights in CalhetaTobi Hughes·7th December 2021Madeira News Calheta is ready for the Christmas season, with the lights lighting up the area. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related