The Rising Cost of Flow: Levada Water Price Hikes Impact Madeira’s Private Gardens

Below I give an example of the costs from a friend on the island, and the huge leap in price he has recieved this year.

First a little information about the Levadas, and the possibilities of price rises.

Madeira’s iconic levadas—the intricate network of irrigation channels carving through the island’s mountainsides—are not just a major tourist attraction; they are the lifeblood of its agriculture and, crucially, a key source of water for private gardens and smallholdings. However, residents are increasingly facing the pinch as the cost of this vital resource for private, non-commercial use has been steadily climbing.

​What are the Levadas?

​The levadas, which literally means “to carry” in Portuguese, were ingeniously constructed over centuries to transport water from the rainfall-heavy, wet regions in the north to the drier, sunnier, and more populated agricultural lands in the south.

​This system, which channels water captured from natural springs and streams, has historically supplied precious irrigation to banana plantations, vineyards, farms, and domestic gardens across the island. The distribution and maintenance of these channels are managed by public bodies, with costs often covered by subscriptions or fees for water usage.

​The Surge in Private Use Tariffs

​While major agricultural users and domestic water supply (tap water, sanitation, and waste) are subject to specific municipal tariffs, the price increases for levada water used in private gardens and non-commercial land have drawn particular attention.

​Reasons cited for the general rise in water costs often include:

​Maintenance and Modernization: The levada network is vast and requires continuous maintenance, including cleaning debris, managing overgrowth, and lining porous sections with concrete to prevent leaks. The cost of labor, materials, and specialized engineering for this work is a significant factor.

​Climate Change and Scarcity: Portugal, including Madeira, has experienced a decrease in average annual rainfall. With increasing pressures on water resources, especially during drier summer months, the true economic value of water is rising. Pricing strategies may be implemented to encourage more rational and conservative use, even for historically abundant water.

​Cost Recovery: Public water management systems need to recover their operational costs and invest in future sustainability. Tariffs are often adjusted to ensure financial equilibrium and address deficits.

​Inflation: General economic inflation affects the operating costs of water services, leading to inevitable price adjustments.

​The Impact on Residents

​For many Madeira residents, especially those living in rural areas or those who maintain traditional gardens and small plots (quintas) for personal consumption, the rising cost of levada water is felt directly.

​ Financial Strain: The increased tariffs place a heavier burden on household budgets, particularly for those on fixed or lower incomes who rely on the levada for essential garden irrigation.

Discouraging Small-Scale Farming: Higher prices can disincentivize small-scale, non-commercial cultivation. This threatens the island's long-standing tradition of self-sufficiency and maintaining lush, fertile landscapes around homes.

Water Conservation Shift: While price increases can be unpopular, they often force a necessary shift towards more efficient irrigation methods (like drip systems) and the planting of more drought-tolerant species to manage costs and conserve water.

​The levada system is a monument to Madeiran ingenuity, linking the island’s natural abundance to its cultural and agricultural identity. As the cost of maintaining this legacy rises, authorities face the delicate task of balancing financial sustainability and essential upkeep with the need to keep water affordable for the private citizens who have relied on the levadas for centuries.

So these are the prices a friend faces this year.

Back story, they came a few years ago to visit our property with Levada benefit, looked over the wall and determined percentage of garden/agriculture.

Our next bill went from 17€ which is had been for years to 55€ without notification.

The last 2 years the increase as been as in the above (each without notification that there will be an increase).

Obviously agriculture users who would be up in arms have only increased by a fraction. How they can justify the indiscrepancy between both I don’t know except it being a stealth tax as it’s no more work for the Levadeiros?

The bill is more than my yearly mains water. Soon it will be cheaper to use the mains and put more pressure on local infrastructure.

Our Levada bill for this year and I’m shocked. ARM have increased the bill to €265,78 for one hours supply every 2 weeks during the summer months.

2022 = €17

2023 = €55

2024 = €76

2025 = €266

I don’t know how they can justify this increase?

Agricultural users were charged. €20,46 + IVA last year, this year it’s €21,69 + IVA. You can see what’s going on here … it’s a stealth tax on those with gardens.

Has anyone else had a bill like this , or is it a mistake maybe, they have water for 1hour every two weeks, in the summer months, so 6 months of the year with the hot weather.

