The Rising Cost of Flow: Levada Water Price Hikes Impact Madeira’s Private Gardens

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Have you noticed a steep rise in price for your levada water???

Below I give an example of the costs from a friend on the island, and the huge leap in price he has recieved this year.

First a little information about the Levadas, and the possibilities of price rises. 

Madeira’s iconic levadas—the intricate network of irrigation channels carving through the island’s mountainsides—are not just a major tourist attraction; they are the lifeblood of its agriculture and, crucially, a key source of water for private gardens and smallholdings. However, residents are increasingly facing the pinch as the cost of this vital resource for private, non-commercial use has been steadily climbing.

​What are the Levadas?

​The levadas, which literally means “to carry” in Portuguese, were ingeniously constructed over centuries to transport water from the rainfall-heavy, wet regions in the north to the drier, sunnier, and more populated agricultural lands in the south.

​This system, which channels water captured from natural springs and streams, has historically supplied precious irrigation to banana plantations, vineyards, farms, and domestic gardens across the island. The distribution and maintenance of these channels are managed by public bodies, with costs often covered by subscriptions or fees for water usage.

​The Surge in Private Use Tariffs

​While major agricultural users and domestic water supply (tap water, sanitation, and waste) are subject to specific municipal tariffs, the price increases for levada water used in private gardens and non-commercial land have drawn particular attention.

Reasons cited for the general rise in water costs often include:

  • Maintenance and Modernization: The levada network is vast and requires continuous maintenance, including cleaning debris, managing overgrowth, and lining porous sections with concrete to prevent leaks. The cost of labor, materials, and specialized engineering for this work is a significant factor.
  • Climate Change and Scarcity: Portugal, including Madeira, has experienced a decrease in average annual rainfall. With increasing pressures on water resources, especially during drier summer months, the true economic value of water is rising. Pricing strategies may be implemented to encourage more rational and conservative use, even for historically abundant water.

 

  • Cost Recovery: Public water management systems need to recover their operational costs and invest in future sustainability. Tariffs are often adjusted to ensure financial equilibrium and address deficits.

 

  • Inflation: General economic inflation affects the operating costs of water services, leading to inevitable price adjustments.

​The Impact on Residents

​For many Madeira residents, especially those living in rural areas or those who maintain traditional gardens and small plots (quintas) for personal consumption, the rising cost of levada water is felt directly.

  • Financial Strain: The increased tariffs place a heavier burden on household budgets, particularly for those on fixed or lower incomes who rely on the levada for essential garden irrigation.
  • Discouraging Small-Scale Farming: Higher prices can disincentivize small-scale, non-commercial cultivation. This threatens the island’s long-standing tradition of self-sufficiency and maintaining lush, fertile landscapes around homes.
  • Water Conservation Shift: While price increases can be unpopular, they often force a necessary shift towards more efficient irrigation methods (like drip systems) and the planting of more drought-tolerant species to manage costs and conserve water.

​The levada system is a monument to Madeiran ingenuity, linking the island’s natural abundance to its cultural and agricultural identity. As the cost of maintaining this legacy rises, authorities face the delicate task of balancing financial sustainability and essential upkeep with the need to keep water affordable for the private citizens who have relied on the levadas for centuries.

So these are the prices a friend faces this year.

Back story, they came a few years ago to visit our property with Levada benefit, looked over the wall and determined percentage of garden/agriculture.

Our next bill went from 17€ which is had been for years to 55€ without notification.

The last 2 years the increase as been as in the above (each without notification that there will be an increase).

Obviously agriculture users who would be up in arms have only increased by a fraction. How they can justify the indiscrepancy between both I don’t know except it being a stealth tax as it’s no more work for the Levadeiros?

The bill is more than my yearly mains water. Soon it will be cheaper to use the mains and put more pressure on local infrastructure.

Our Levada bill for this year and I’m shocked. ARM have increased the bill to €265,78 for one hours supply every 2 weeks during the summer months.
2022 = €17
2023 = €55
2024 = €76
2025 = €266
I don’t know how they can justify this increase?

Agricultural users were charged. €20,46 + IVA last year, this year it’s €21,69 + IVA. You can see what’s going on here … it’s a stealth tax on those with gardens.

Has anyone else had a bill like this , or is it a mistake maybe, they have water for 1hour every two weeks,  in the summer months, so 6 months of the year with the hot weather.

If you use Facebook, can you please try to leave a comment on my blog and not Facebook, so they are all in one place.

Previous ArticleMadeira is the best island in the world for a holiday for the 11th consecutive year.
Next ArticleFire at Restoration Square Yesterday
Tobi Hughes

15 Responses

  1. I paid 21.44 inc IVA last year for 1 hour of water. Allocation is between 7 -14 days, it varies but always the same time. Starts around the beginning of May to October. That is 21,44 for the whole year, not each time we get water.
    I’m on the Calheta to Ponta do Pargo levada and I’ve not had the bill this year yet.

    Reply

    1. Do you have over 50% agriculture compared to domestic garden? If less than 50% you either haven’t been assessed or your area does apply it. I know of others that have the same rate (€266 for 1 Hr supply from Levada course, filling their own tank. This is in Ribeira Brava). The rate you state is the agricultural rate, (€21), the same as banana growers, not a domestic rate.

      Reply

      1. No agriculture, so it’s maybe not applied in our area. We were reassessed a couple of years ago, nothing changed for us. A lot of land that was used for growing is either abandoned or built on and modern houses barely have any garden or need for levada water. We have received more allocations since the reassessment.

        Reply

    1. So it may be but it doesn’t rain all year. Infrastructure to get the water to you costs money, it has to be maintained.
      Tobi hasn’t said where his friend is getting his water from, maybe from a tank.

      Reply

    2. They have so much it runs to the sea at night. I hear it gushing down late at night walking the dog. It seems it’s just a way of exploiting more money 🤔

      Reply

      1. Quite agree. It doesn’t run all night past us, but other places it does.
        I don’t grow edible plants, well some are, but some of the plants I grow attract thousands of bumble bees, the noise is amazing when you hear them. Without bees you wouldn’t have food. That’s my contribution.

        Reply

  3. Dear the invoice was more than 300% highet than last year, from 43 eu up to 157 EU and the quality was dawn. I did sent an assigned letter top arm requesting to review the invoice as I assume this is a mistake because there was no communication that there will be an increase defenitely in in this order. I mentioned that there is an inflation and realise a increased cost of living only not at a rate of more than 300% per year. So Looking forward tho the answers as following the rules arm schoul respond on ly writing in 15 days.

    Reply

  4. I presume people know these figures are annual bills? So people are up in arms because they were watering, one assumes quite large gardens, for around €1.50 per month for years! And I’m assuming people then thought it was a bargain? And now that they are being asked to pay around €22 per month for literally scores of cubic meters of fresh water, and they say they are hard done by! Try checking out the charges for water in Funchal! If you have an AL as part of your house every drop of water you use is metered and charges @ €1.65 plus an extra €0.80 for sewage and €0.99 for emptying your bins(irrespective of the actual volume of rubbish you create or throw away) My bills for an average monthly use of around 12m3 is €70! Some people don’t realise how lucky they have been for years and now complain because they are no longer getting a virtually free water supply to water their gardens. I pay sewage charges on every drop of water even if several m3 go on my garden!

    Reply

    1. The difference is you’re on the mains water in Funchal (everything’s more expensive in Funchal), it’s a business (your earning money from something that places extra burden on local infrastructure), and they probably want to discourage more AL uptake.
      I expect those with gardens do not object to paying more than those with agricultural land (that’s probably earning money from it’s produce), the the discrepancy per year for 1 Hr (€21 compared to €266) for the same product is just a greedy tax.

      Reply

    2. Fresh water can be debatable. You worry about what you can’t see, but paint, oil and food waste all comes down. Allocations can vary from 1 week to 4 weeks if it’s a very dry year and you still pay the same regardless. Also it never runs at the same rate. Sometimes our tank will fill in 1/2 and hour other times an hour, it’s not a metered supply. I’m very grateful for our levada water and I don’t abuse it but plenty do.
      Of course you pay more in Funchal if you have an AL and your bins emptied from your house. Lots of us have to take our rubbish to communal bins.

      Reply

    3. Also I can only assume you purchased your property knowing you only had mains water and then made a decision to start an AL business knowing how much your water bill would increase. You made a decision based on those figures. If your bill increased to the percentage of that of the Levada bill, you’d have a right to be outraged. This means the value must increase by about 150.12% each year for three consecutive years to go from 17 to 266.
      Same for those that purchased a house with Levada benefit, and subsequently created a garden based on the value of the benefit at that time, now imagine your water bill increasing at the same rate.

      Reply

  5. It’s looks like €17 to €266 in 3 years for 1 Hr every 2 weeks, so not endless. It’s no extra work for that of an agricultural user, so why such a huge discrepancy?

    You pay extra because of your income from AL, it’s in Funchal (everything is more expensive), the AL impact on the local infrastructure and probably because they want to discourage ALs anyway. If it gets too expensive for those with domestic gardens and they switch to local water supply, it will only put more of a burden on the local water supply.

    Reply

  6. The levadas have been there for centuries therefore no huge infrastructure cost. No new levadas have been built. The only cost that I can envisage is Labour costs in getting a few labourers to maintain and clear the occasional blockage. I may not know all the facts but this huge increase does sound exploitative. Also, levadas are not filled by rain ( there are no catchment areas or reservoirs) . These are fed by subterranean ducts which filter seawater through billions of cracks underground. Btw, the more tunnels we build the more it affects our subterranean water flow. It’s amazing that our forefathers who built these levadas managed to source abundant water for everyone to water abundant crops virtually for free. Now all of a sudden we need to maintain them at huge cost.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy