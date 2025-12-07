Madeira is the best island in the world for a holiday for the 11th consecutive year.

Madeira has once again received the award for Best Island Destination in the World at the 32nd World Travel Awards (WTA) gala, which took place tonight at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Bahrain,” the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture announced today.

“This is the 11th consecutive year that the Region has received this distinction, following its recognition once again as the Best Island Destination in Europe at the European WTA gala on October 22nd,” it added.

Since 2015, Madeira has won the award for best island for holidays, and this year, “14 other destinations were in the running for this award: Bali (Indonesia), Barbados, Cook Islands, Fiji (Pacific Ocean), Hawaii (USA), Turks and Caicos Islands (Caribbean), Jamaica (Caribbean), Isla Mujeres (Mexico), Mauritius (Indian Ocean), Saint Lucia (Caribbean), Seychelles (Indian Ocean), Tahiti, Philippines, and Zanzibar (Tanzania).”

The Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus, highlights the importance of this continued recognition since 2015, emphasizing that it is “a reflection of the consistent work developed over the last few years, in partnership with the sector and with all those who promote and believe in the Region,” he says, quoted in the note sent tonight.

The governor adds that, “since 2013, Madeira has received a total of 25 awards at European and world galas known as the ‘Oscars of Tourism’, consolidating its global reputation,” emphasizing “the diversity of categories in which the destination has been nominated (Best Adventure Destination, Best Festivals and Events Destination, Best Beach Destination – Porto Santo, Best Island Destination, Best Tourism Entity – Madeira Promotion Association and, for the first time, Best Regional Beach – Prainha, Caniçal), which highlights the versatility and authenticity of the regional tourism offer.”

Above all, Eduardo Jesus emphasizes that this distinction “is the result of the commitment of the entire sector,” and an incentive to continue investing “in qualification, innovation and sustainability,” central pillars of Madeira’s tourism strategy, the note adds.

