The 61-year-old Dutch citizen, a tourist who was staying in a hotel in Funchal, remains the only positive case of Covid-19 registered in the Region, although she awaits confirmation from the national reference laboratory of the Dr. Ricardo Jorge Institute, she said. vice-president of the Madeira Health Administration Institute (IASAUDE).

At the current press conference, Bruna Gouveia said that so far 30 suspected cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Madeira, 25 of which have been negative, one positive and four awaiting laboratory results (two foreign citizens and two residents in the Region.

From Diário Notícias