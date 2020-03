The Port of Funchal Captaincy received, from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, a Warning Sign 6 (Bad Weather) for the Region. The forecast is for wind force 7 (51 to 62 km per hour) from any direction. It is recommended that vessel owners or shipowners take precautions to ensure that they remain in shelter ports.

This could cause a few problems with any flights due in.

From Diário Notícias