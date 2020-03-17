A mixture of concern and indignation is taking hold of many of the residents in the parish of Santana, because they learned that the owners of one of the most visited restaurant spaces in the locality are not complying with the quarantine they would be obliged to, after having arrived in Madeira yesterday from abroad.

The restaurant staff themselves are incredulous with this option from their bosses.

In Santana, the competent authorities are promptly requested to impose quarantine on all those who arrived in Madeira after midnight on Sunday.

From JM