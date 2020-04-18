Declared it was the sanitary fence, José Manuel Rodrigues left an immediate message to the people of Câmara de Lobos

Message from the President of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, José Manuel Rodrigues:

“I express my Solidarity to the people of Câmara de Lobos at this difficult time that they are going through. We must reject any offense against the Camara-Lobenses, because what is happening has already happened in other cities in Portugal, Europe and in the most developed countries in the World. .

It is a problem for everyone and for new times.

I am sure that the resilient and courageous people of Câmara de Lobos will soon overcome this difficulty.

Strength and courage for the people of Câmara de Lobos.

We are with you “.