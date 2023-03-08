SEE THE NEW OPERATING ROOM AT HOSPITAL DR. NÉLIO MENDONÇA

The renewed operating room of Dr.Nélio Mendonça Hospital was inaugurated a few moments ago, at a time when some government officials are present, including Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, Pedro Ramos, regional secretary of Health, and Pedro Fino, secretary regional infrastructure.

Over the next two weeks, the space will undergo intense disinfection processes, in order to be operational between March 23rd and 26th.

It should be noted that the rehabilitation work on the operating room represented an investment by the Regional Government of Madeira in the amount of 2,776,000.00 euros, in the contract part, and 1,181,000.00 euros, corresponding to the costs of acquiring new medical equipment -surgical.

The implementation of this project is the culmination of joint work and close connection between the regional departments for Equipment and Infrastructure and Health and Civil Protection, which aim to provide better quality to the services provided in this hospital unit.

The work carried out comprised a series of interventions, including remodeling of recovery areas, demolitions and dismantling of the entire intervention area on the 1st floor, including the deactivation of technical installations, which were fully replaced. In addition, the block’s seven rooms were also completely refurbished, with work being carried out on the entire roof area, with a review of waterproofing, replacement of roof sheets and replacement of equipment that was no longer operational.

This work, foreseen in the Government Programme, guarantees the operability of the Operative Block of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, until the conclusion of the construction of the new Central and University Hospital of Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

