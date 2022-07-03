HMCS Montreal just arrived in Port.Tobi Hughes·3rd July 2022Madeira News Thanks to Mike Wilkinson for sending this info. A new visitor in Funchal, at the main quay just now – HMCS Montreal , a Halifax-class frigate of the Royal Canadian Navy. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related