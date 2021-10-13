“Only vaccinated or recovered people enter clubs,” says Albuquerque

With the opening of the discotheques on Friday, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced that only vaccinated or recovered from covid-19 enter.

The announcement was made moments ago on the sidelines of the visit made to Leroy Merlin.

It should be noted that Miguel Albuquerque had already announced, as reported in the DIÁRIO on 7 October, the end of the mandatory curfew and the reopening of the clubs as of the middle of this month.

The declarations of 7 October were made on the sidelines of the opening of the 8th Annual Meeting of the Madeira Chemistry Center, which took place at Colégio dos Jesuitas.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...