Unvaccinated persons, we still wait for an answer

I have had a few emails asking about those unvaccinated arriving to Madeira.

At the moment we are still waiting for them to fill this gap which has been left out if the recommendations yesterday.

Thus below is the English translate from the Diário, but I believe those unvaccinated and arriving to the island should already come with a PCR within 72 hours or Antigen test withing 48 hours.

When they have given an answer to this error I will get it in the blog.

In the presentation of the new measures for the management of the covid-19 pandemic in Madeira, made yesterday by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, the changes to be implemented at the airport were highlighted, namely the end of the testing that has been carried out there since 1 July 2020 and the new requirements for entry into the Region.

At the time, Pedro Ramos guaranteed that no one would be prevented from entering Madeira for not being vaccinated, realizing that the new determinations were a recommendation.

This is what we know below, leaving off one group of people that have not been vaccinated, so this is what we are waiting to be rectified…

What is certain is that Resolution 52/2022, which makes the announced measures official, makes this new rule mandatory, that is, it must be complied with by everyone. In the document drawn up by the Government Council, it is not even given an alternative for travelers who are not vaccinated against covid-19.

In number 2 of Resolution 52/2022, the Regional Government “determines the obligation for each traveler to disembark at airports, ports and marinas in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM)”, coming from any territory outside the RAM, to present the certificate of vaccination, even if the protection process is not yet complete.

In the Government Council document, we can read that travelers, from the age of 12, have three alternatives, none of them without vaccine:

a) Digital Covid Certificate from the European Union complete with the three doses of the vaccine against covid-19, or a document certifying that the bearer has been vaccinated against covid-19, according to the recommended plan and respecting the system activation period immunity provided for in the Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC);

b) Incomplete European Union Covid Digital Certificate with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, or a document certifying that the bearer has been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the recommended plan and respecting the system activation period provided for in the Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC), or a medical document certifying that the carrier has recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection, issued within the last 180 days;

c) Incomplete European Union Covid Digital Certificate with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, or a document certifying that the bearer has been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the recommended plan and respecting the system activation period provided for in the Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC), or a medical document certifying that the carrier has recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection, issued within the last 180 days;

For all vaccines, the period of activation of the immune system considered is 14 days after the second dose. In the case of Janssen it is 14 days after the administration of the single dose of this vaccine.

