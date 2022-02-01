Sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder in a bar on Rua das Hortas

José Luís, the man who shot dead another in a bar on Rua das Hortas on the night of November 20, 2020, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the crime of murder. The decision was announced earlier this afternoon at the Central Criminal Court (Building 2000).

The defendant, a 64-year-old telecommunications technician, was accused of having shot dead José Carlos dos Santos (known as Carlão, 51). He also allegedly shot another man, who was wounded. They were all part of a group that were together that night and supposedly they had argued over who should buy a round of drinks.

The trial began on 9 September and in the first session, the accused justified his actions as a response to the threats he was being made that night by the mortal victim.

From Diário Notícias

