PRESIDENT OF THE AZORES REGIONAL ASSEMBLY ARRIVES IN MADEIRA TOMORROW

President of the Azores Regional Assembly arrives tomorrow in the Region for an official four-day visit, at the invitation of José Manuel Rodrigues.

It is a response to the invitation of his Madeiran counterpart, José Manuel Rodrigues, who in September 2021 was in the Azorean archipelago, inviting Luís Garcia to travel to Madeira.

On the occasion, in Faial, Luís Garcia said that the visit of José Manuel Rodrigues made it possible to “institutionalize the strengthening of relations between the two archipelagos and the two Assemblies. Not only at the political level and at the level of deepening Autonomy, but also at other levels of cooperation that constitute added value for the two archipelagos”, highlighting the “economic, social and cultural” areas.

José Manuel Rodrigues mentioned that “the principle of European solidarity and national solidarity, compliance with the principle of territorial continuity, and the principle of mobility of island citizens to the rest of the national territory”, are some of the matters to be worked on in defense of common interests with the State and the European Union.

Luís Garcia is accompanied by his wife, his chief of staff and an advisor. The visit program includes a wide range of visits, knowing, for example, that the Paul da Serra wind farm will be one of the points to visit.

From Jornal Madeira

