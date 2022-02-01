Isolation only for positives from today in Madeira

Regional authorities now consider ‘complete vaccination’ in adults only after the booster dose has been administered.

As of today, only infected citizens have to comply with prophylactic isolation. Contacts are no longer required to be quarantined. Even those who do not have any dose of the vaccine against covid-19 no longer have to fulfill five days of isolation.

This was one of the new measures announced yesterday by Pedro Ramos and which came into force this Tuesday, with the publication, at the end of yesterday, of Government Council Resolution No. 52/2022.

The document clarified some doubts, namely the question of direct contacts of a positive case, which, from now on, no longer have to be isolated. In these situations, only the distinction between contacts with and without booster vaccination applies.

As we can read in the text of the Resolution:

a) Adults with a complete vaccination schedule (3 doses), do not isolate or perform a TRAg test to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infection;

b) Adults with an incomplete vaccination schedule , do not perform isolation but perform a TRAg test to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infection on the 5th day , free of charge in participating places.

c) In the education, health, social and ERPIS sectors, in case of complete vaccination with a booster dose, it is not necessary to isolate, whether in the case of professionals, residents or visitors;

d) Unvaccinated adults do not perform isolation , but perform a TRAg test to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infection on the 5th day , free of charge in the participating places.

This means that the same rules apply to the unvaccinated as the vaccinated, without a booster dose, something that did not happen until yesterday.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...