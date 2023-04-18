CASE OF LEPROSY DETECTED IN MADEIRA

The Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) informs that a case of Hansen’s Disease (leprosy) has been confirmed in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM).

The patient in question, an adult female, residing in RAM since January 2022, is being followed up at the Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, and the necessary treatment for the infection has been implemented.

All close contacts have been identified and the situation is being monitored by local health authorities. The origin of the case has been identified, the contagion having occurred outside the Region, namely in Brazil, thus being an imported case. It should be noted that Hansen’s disease does not spread easily, so it does not imply isolation.

“Its treatment is very effective and prophylaxis is only recommended in the case of very close and prolonged contact. The DRS will continue to monitor the evolution of this situation”, informs the organization.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...